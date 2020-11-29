I-TEAM: Local agencies involved in murder investigation of woman from Belmont County

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned of a murder investigation involving police in Cleveland, Summit County and Belmont County in the southeastern part of the state.

While police are releasing very few details, multiple sources confirm the case started with the murder of a woman from Barnesville in Belmont County. The victim was found Thursday, according to the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement officials recovered a burned out car in Cleveland believed to belong to the victim.

Investigators have also been searching in Summit County for a person who may have information about the case.

This story has been developing over the course of the Thanksgiving weekend.

The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office said as of Sunday no arrests have been made yet and detectives will have more information Monday.



