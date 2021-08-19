Deceased man sent speeding ticket from Linndale: I-Team

LINNDALE, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team found out a Linndale speed camera ticket was sent to a man who is dead.

Linndale has developed a reputation as the town in Northeast Ohio most notorious for speed cameras. The driver, in this case, died two years ago and his family turned to the I-Team disgusted about the ticket.

The ticket shows that last month, a camera caught an SUV going 36 mph in a 25 zone. So, Linndale sent a ticket with a $145 fine to Matt Singer.

However, there’s no way Matt had been behind the wheel. It left his uncle wondering how this could happen.

“That’s a pitiful system. If they don’t have any better control over it than that… Again, then they shouldn’t be using it,” said Rob Singer.

He added that the picture they sent wasn’t even his car.

The village makes big money from tickets generated by those cameras and the I-Team has exposed mistakes before.

Linndale Police have told the I-Team they check all speed camera tickets sent out.

“We check every ticket. We don’t run plates. We’re confirming that it is a plate on a car and the car is moving,” Chief Tim Franczak said.

The I-Team checked with the State. Turns out, the Bureau of Motor Vehicles does not have any car registered to the man named on this ticket. In fact, the State has a record showing he was reported deceased in August 2019.

The I-Team asked the police chief, “What does this say about the program if someone still gets a ticket dead for two years?”

“It doesn’t say anything about the program. It’s the same as if someone stole someone’s identity,” the chief replied.

The chief suggested maybe somebody else is using Matt’s old license plate, but a spokesperson for the State points out that the blurry picture on the ticket does not appear to be an Ohio license plate.

The chief said if the family makes a complaint, he’ll investigate.



Rob Singer said he hopes state lawmakers and Linndale government leaders take a closer look at those cameras.

“I mean, they’re just not doing their job,” he said.

The State also told the I-Team the car that had been registered to Matt Singer was black, while the picture on the ticket shows a white vehicle.