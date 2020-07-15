I-Team learns how City of Cleveland plans to enforce mask mandate

CLEVELAND – Cleveland City Council members are expected to vote on legislation Wednesday which will establish penalties and fines for anyone who violates the COVID-19 mask mandate.

The legislation will also establish penalties for businesses that fail to follow occupancy restrictions.

“The mandatory mask requirement is not something we want to do, it’s something we have to do,” Mayor Frank Jackson said Tuesday, during a teleconference with citizens.

Mayor Jackson issued the mask mandate July 3.

The mayor said the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to rise in the city.

“Within the last seven days we have had three days where each day we had over 100 new infections,” Jackson said. He added that as people, particularly those in their 20s, continue to socialize by going to bars and restaurants.

The mayor stressed they won’t be “running around Cleveland and citing everyone without a mask.”

“We will be enforcing this in a strategic way,” Jackson said.

He said city officials will be meeting with owners of bars, restaurants, and nightclubs this week. He said those in the establishments will need to wear masks unless they are eating or drinking.

“We will be enforcing this,” the mayor said. He said officials will be going over the legislation with owners and letting them know what needs to be done “if they want to stay open.”

Cuyahoga County currently is rated at the red Level 3 on the state of Ohio’s risk scale for COVID-19 infections.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8