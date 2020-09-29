I-Team: Last minute security measures added before tonight’s presidential debate

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has uncovered last minute security measures added as law enforcement prepares for lots of protestors and maybe trouble surrounding the presidential debate in Cleveland.

We found law enforcement tightening security.

At the Cuyahoga County Justice Center downtown, we saw a big fence just put up around the building which holds courts, the Sheriff’s Dept. headquarters, Cleveland Police headquarters and more.

Back in May, during riots, demonstrators attacked the building and a lot of the damage is still not repaired.

Sheriff’s Dept. Lt. Miguel Caraballo said deputies are trying to stay ahead of what might happen.

And, the fence may stay up until long after the presidential election since investigators suspect we could see more unrest in the streets.

The I-TEAM has learned law enforcement also has been monitoring the very latest postings popping up online. One site talks about “uprising support”. The site promises information for protestors about what’s happening on the streets, and what police are doing.

Internet watchdogs expect online activity around the debate to explode.

In Little Italy and University Circle, police watchtowers and cameras have been added.

The city has also expanded the security zone around the debate site with a long list of restrictions on what anyone can carry.

On social media, some activists complain the expanded security zone is an attack on free speech.

Back at the Justice Center, the Cuyahoga County Court’s Administrative judge told us that judges have volunteered to be on standby for mass arrests or disputes over where and how people protest.

“We have to be ready for anything,” Judge Brendan Sheehan said.

We also met some union activists loading up signs, hats and a brand new bullhorn to head to the streets to protest outside the debate.

They said they’re hoping for no violence. Just a chance to have their message heard.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: