SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has found investigators are looking into theft in office and more involving employees of Sheffield Lake.

Investigators served a search warrant last week on Sheffield Lake City Hall, and now we have obtained a copy of that warrant.

It says the search was carried out for evidence of “theft in office/falsification/tampering with records” including evidence “relating to payroll of employees of the City of Sheffield Lake.”

The warrant demanded records dating back to January of 2022, and it called for “Payroll Records, Time Sheets, Time Cards, Vacation Schedules” and more.

A receipt for “goods confiscated” indicates only “payroll records.”

Last week, we reached out to the mayor of Sheffield Lake, and he wrote back he is “unable to make a comment on this.”

We will watch to see what comes out of the investigation.