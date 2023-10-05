CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Video just released to the Fox 8 I-Team shows Cleveland police arresting a man suspected of human trafficking tied to a watch party for the Browns game.

Now that suspect is speaking out.

His charges have been dropped, but the investigation is not over. The video shows police arresting Jacob Clay, going up to him in his car, saying, “Step out of the car and talk to us.”

Then, “We’re investigating a crime involving a female.”

Clay tells the I-Team, “I had nothing to do with this. Police came, and they said, ‘Well, you’re here for the girl, right?’ I said, ‘No, I’m not here for no girl.’ He said, ‘Oh, you’re lying. Take him to jail.’”

Last month, the I-Team showed you a human trafficking investigation tied to a Browns game. Police said a victim told them she “was supposed to perform sex acts at a party.”

She said she came to Cleveland with other women on buses and planes.

It came to light when the victim went to the Cleveland Clinic for a medical emergency. She warned that people would come looking for her.

Police say Jacob Claay was a “suspicious male” outside the ER with a “Story that did not add up.”

But Clay told the I-Team, “You know, I was wrongfully arrested. You know what I mean? Wrong place, wrong time.”

The I-Team told Clay, “They’re saying you were actually pacing outside of the ER where this girl was. And, she identified you.”

He responded with, “I don’t know where identification comes from of me. I don’t know what the lady looks like. Lady’s name. Anything.”

Clay said he simply stopped at the Cleveland Clinic to get some video to show a friend, a nurse in another town.

Jacob Clay went to jail, and he did get charged. But records show, a week later, that police dropped that charge.

Now, Cuyahoga County Prosecutors say the case is still under investigation. Multiple sources say the case has turned out to be complex.

Clay said he had come to Cleveland from Georgia to see the Browns game at the stadium. Now, he’s back home, but still wondering if he’ll face charges again.

He said, “I understand it’s not over. They all still have some investigating to do. You can investigate as much as you want.”

The I-Team will update this story when the investigation is completed.