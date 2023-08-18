HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) — The Fox 8 I-Team has learned that a Hudson City School teacher was arrested again Friday morning on charges of criminal trespass and inducing panic.

Anthony Schupp, 34, was arrested on the same charges Thursday. He had been placed on administrative leave Wednesday and ordered to stay off of school grounds.

Thursday his truck was found in the school parking lot and he was arrested at his home. He was arraigned in Stow Municipal Court Thursday, entered not guilty pleas, and was given a $2500 personal recognizance bond. The judge also ordered him to have no contact with the school district.

Officials say Friday morning he was seen on school grounds again and was arrested. He did not enter the school building. An email sent from the school to parents stated students saw Schupp in the parking lot and immediately told school administrators who alerted police.

Schupp was immediately arrested, the email stated.

The district also stated in the email that school counselors and administrators are available if any students or staff may need to talk.

He was set to be arraigned on the charges again Friday morning.