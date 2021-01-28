I-TEAM: How a popular bar downtown plans to fight back after losing liquor permit

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM investigated to take you inside the hottest spot in the warehouse district, and the fight to stay open.

This week, the Ohio Liquor Control Commission said it is taking away the liquor permit for the Barley House. Investigators found the club repeatedly broke rules for health orders tied to COVID-19. State agents captured big crowds.

But, the owner told the I-TEAM he plans to appeal, so we tracked down his lawyer.

We asked Kurt Gearhiser how can the club fight back? Video captured by state agents showed blatant disregard for the health orders.

“So the real question is whether health violations can be enforced by the liquor commission,” Gearhiser told us.

He said the club can appeal based on how the laws and health order are written and carried out.

Yet, we also wondered about the spirit of the health orders, designed to make sure people are not gathering shoulder-to-shoulder.

“I suppose we’re not supposed to have people shoulder-to-shoulder at a protest or we’re not supposed to have people shoulder-to-shoulder at a political rally. But these things have happened in the state of Ohio in the last 6 months,” he argued.

The Barley House will lose its permit late next month. The club has three weeks to appeal, and if it wants to stay open while appealing, it has to get a judge to approve that.

This week, the state also moved to take away permits from several other bars around Ohio. And, some have the option of paying a fine instead of losing their permits. The state says the cases depend on the kinds of violations that took place, prior records of the bars, and more.

Ever since we revealed the Barley House video recorded by state agents, customers have spoken out. And, the state order to take away the liquor permit has sparked a firestorm on social media.

Now, we have a glimpse at how the Barley House plans to fight back.