[Editor’s Note: The video above shows the chaotic moments after a mass shooting in downtown Cleveland. ]

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I–TEAM has learned a group of people tried to barge into MetroHealth Medical Center after victims had been taken there from a mass shooting in Cleveland’s Warehouse District.

Officials there believe the group tried to get to one of the victims of the downtown shooting but, MetroHealth Medical Center Police quickly confronted the intruders, and they left the building.

Hospital officials determined the group did not get into the Emergency Department waiting area or treatment area.

Dr. Airica Steed, President and CEO, sent an e-mail to staff members. It said, in part: “I want to thank everyone involved for their outstanding work under these extreme circumstances. Our ED and trauma providers again showed that MetroHealth delivers world-class trauma care – and reminded us all that we are this region’s essential safety-net caregiver. Their skills save lives every day, and we should all be proud of them. We should also be proud of our brave MHPD officers who sprang into action on a moment’s notice to protect those providers and our other patients. Safety must always be our paramount concern, and I am grateful for the quick actions of our officers.”

MetroHealth took in 11 gunshot victims early Sunday morning. Nine were victims of the mass shooting in the Warehouse District and two were from an unrelated shooting in Tremont.

