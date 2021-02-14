I-TEAM: Four hurt in crash following reports of vehicle going wrong way on I-90

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned four people were hurt in a late-night crash on I-90 in Cleveland following an initial report of a driver going the wrong way.

It happened just before midnight near E. 152 Street.

Police had gotten a report of a driver going westbound in the eastbound lanes.

While it’s not immediately clear how the crash occurred, it involved multiple vehicles.

Cleveland EMS says paramedics responded in six minutes.

They took four people to the hospital, including a 30-year-old female in critical condition, a 37- year-old female in serious condition, and two 25-year-old females in stable condition.