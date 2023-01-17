CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found a former Cleveland Clinic doctor now has been indicted on sex charges accusing him of groping patients during exams.

And, one victim sat down with us to reveal how she found the courage to come forward. She also wonders if there could be more victims.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutors have indicted Dr. Omar Massoud, a specialist focusing on the digestive system.

Late last year, the Cleveland Clinic fired him after multiple women went to police saying he groped them during visits to his office.

One woman opened up to the I-Team saying, “Initially, I just made a decision not to go back to see the doctor.”

Omar Massoud

However, she added, “I felt like I was kinda gonna be OK, but I wasn’t.”

Ultimately, she filed a complaint with the hospital, and she filed a police report.

We asked her to explain why she believes its important for her and any other woman to come forward in a situation like this.

“It’s important so that it doesn’t continue to happen,” she said. “I just didn’t want anybody else to go through what I had went through.”

Records show Dr. Massoud is now indicted on nine charges. The indictment indicates he molested three victims. And, it shows the crimes happened during a period of more than six months.

Attorneys Brandon Duber and Todd Gurney are also investigating and planning a civil lawsuit against the Cleveland Clinic.

Brandon Duber, managing partner with Bentoff and Duber, said, “There’s a criminal aspect, but there’s civil liability here. They did not put proper procedures in place for when an incident like this occurred. And, there were multiple incidents that happened.”

Todd Gurney, a lawyer with The Eisen Law Firm, said, “We are appalled something like this would happen. The allegations of gross sexual misconduct. Did they believe them? And, did they thoroughly investigate as they say they did? We have reason to doubt that.”

We reached out to the Cleveland Clinic for comment.

The Hospital referred us to an earlier statement. That said:

“Cleveland Clinic is strongly committed to protecting the rights and safety of our patients, visitors and caregivers from any type of inappropriate behavior. We have processes for employees and patients to report any concerns, which are then thoroughly investigated.

We immediately reported the accusations to the appropriate law enforcement agencies and are fully cooperating with the investigations. Following a thorough internal investigation, this physician has been terminated.

We care deeply about patient safety and any form of misconduct is not tolerated.”

Massoud is due in county criminal court to begin defending himself next month. We also reached out to his attorney, but that lawyer was tied up in another trial.

Meantime, all of this is just the start of the push for justice. The victim we met said, “What happened to me was not right.”