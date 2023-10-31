*Attached video: Perrion Winfrey speaks out to I-Team after aggravated robbery accusation

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Fox 8 I-Team has learned that former Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey will not face charges for an incident downtown when a woman accused him of assaulting her, showing a gun and grabbing her phone away from her in July.

The Browns released Winfrey the morning after a police report had been filed.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office said the accuser decided not to prosecute.

Cleveland Police investigated. Body camera video showed two women talking excitedly to police, but Winfrey had left the scene by then. He’s accused of assaulting a woman and threatening her by showing a gun.

In the police video, the woman could also be seen showing officers cell phone video of the incident, but the police body camera video did not capture a good look at the cell phone video.

Just after the incident, the I-Team caught up with Winfrey by phone. He said he did not assault anyone and he claimed he did not have a gun.

A police report showed the women knew Winfrey, and after they called out to him, he did not respond. The report shows one of the women, then, yelled an insult. They said Winfrey then charged after them in anger.

That police report also shows an officer at the scene called Winfrey and asked him to come back to the scene, but Winfrey refused. The body camera video did not include that interaction.

The case was referred to detectives to investigate.