I-Team: FBI increases reward to $25,000 in Canton 1-year-old’s murder

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has confirmed the FBI has increased the reward for information leading to convictions in the murder of 1-year-old Ace Lucas to $25,000.

The FBI is increasing the reward to $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects involved in the July shooting of two 19-month-old twins in Canton. Ace Lucas died of his injuries. pic.twitter.com/sHtRrfDwyB — Peggy Gallek (@PeggyGallek) September 3, 2020

He and his twin brother, Arcel, were shot while sleeping in their home.

Arcel is still recovering from injuries.

Surveillance video shows multiple suspects around the home at 1645 Clarendon Ave. SW in Canton around 2:30 a.m. on July 22.

Investigators believe one or more of the suspects may be from the Chicago area.

If you have information that can help investigators, call (330)489-3144 or text your tip by texting “CANTON” followed by your tip to 847411.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8