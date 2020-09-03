I-Team: FBI increases reward to $25,000 in Canton 1-year-old’s murder

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has confirmed the FBI has increased the reward for information leading to convictions in the murder of 1-year-old Ace Lucas to $25,000.
He and his twin brother, Arcel, were shot while sleeping in their home.
Arcel is still recovering from injuries.
Surveillance video shows multiple suspects around the home at 1645 Clarendon Ave. SW in Canton around 2:30 a.m. on July 22.
Investigators believe one or more of the suspects may be from the Chicago area.
If you have information that can help investigators, call (330)489-3144 or text your tip by texting “CANTON” followed by your tip to 847411.
