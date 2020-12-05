I-TEAM: Euclid police say two teen suspects shot during alleged attempted carjacking

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer says two teens are now hospitalized after being shot during an alleged attempted carjacking.

The chief tells the FOX 8 I-TEAM the incident happened around 7:40 p.m. on Friday in the 200 block of E. 271 St.

“We are still investigating, but the preliminary information we received is an attempted carjacking happened on East 271,” the chief explained. “During the attempted carjacking, the suspects started firing at the victim.“

The victim had a gun and fired back to protect himself, the chief said. The victim was not injured.

The suspects left and a short time later a vehicle matching the suspects’ vehicle drove to a local hospital and dropped off two teens that were shot. The other suspects fled.

The teens are 14 and 16 years old. Both are hospitalized and the chief says he is told the 14-year-old is in critical condition.

“We are at the very beginning of this investigation and detectives are continuing to go over all the evidence,” the chief said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Euclid police detectives as soon as possible.

This case comes as Cleveland police have been responding to a spike in carjackings for months.

Many have occurred on the west side, with some in the West Park neighborhood generally considered safe.

The I-TEAM has also reported on a handful of arrests for the carjackings, including juveniles as young as 14.

Additionally, Cleveland police got into a shootout with a teen in the wee hours of Saturday morning after spotting a car that had been taken in a west side carjacking. The teen was arrested in that incident.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: