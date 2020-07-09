I-TEAM: Euclid police investigating after teen shot and killed

1  of  2
EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) –  The FOX 8 I-Team has learned Euclid detectives are investigating the deadly shooting of a teenager, and officers at the scene got harassed instead of getting information to help the solve the case.

Euclid’s Police Chief Scott Meyer told the I-TEAM the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday on East 232 St. Police arrived on scene and found the injured teen. Officers immediately started life saving measures, Meyer said.

The teen died a short time later.

When officers began to try and figure out what happened, they found a hostile crowd. Most of the people there were uncooperative, Meyer said.

No arrests have been made yet. The identity of the victim is not yet being released .

