*Watch our report above on a police chase on I-90 and shooting above.*
EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned Euclid detectives are investigating the deadly shooting of a teenager, and officers at the scene got harassed instead of getting information to help the solve the case.
Euclid’s Police Chief Scott Meyer told the I-TEAM the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday on East 232 St. Police arrived on scene and found the injured teen. Officers immediately started life saving measures, Meyer said.
The teen died a short time later.
When officers began to try and figure out what happened, they found a hostile crowd. Most of the people there were uncooperative, Meyer said.
No arrests have been made yet. The identity of the victim is not yet being released .
Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:
- I-TEAM: Euclid police investigating after teen shot and killed
- Nation’s top military leaders put on hot seat about their role in Trump’s church photo op
- WWII Veteran celebrates 103rd birthday
- Man hospitalized 99 days with COVID-19 wakes from coma to learn wife died of virus
- Trump executive order touts Hispanic prosperity