CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned that an 18-year-old East Tech student was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to the high school.

According to school officials, the student was entering the high school Wednesday when a weapon was found in a standard search at a school checkpoint.

Cleveland police were called to the building and took the student into custody, officials said.

The FOX 8 I-Team reached out to Cleveland police but has not yet heard back.