EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — State agents with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and East Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday.

Police sources tell the I-TEAM that the shooting occurred around 3 p.m. on Superior Avenue shortly after an officer stopped a vehicle for a routine traffic stop.

It’s unclear if the officer fired a gun or if anyone is injured.

A suspect is in custody.

