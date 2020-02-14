I-TEAM: Driver warns others after snow plow clearing highway causes crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MACEDONIA, Ohio (WJW) -- The I-TEAM is investigating a crash that shows what can happen long after a snow storm just when you think the roads are clear.

Newly released video shows Macedonia police scrambling to a crash along I-271. A car spun out of control and ended up totaled way off of the highway.

The driver said it happened as a plow truck pushed snow and slush off the berm of the highway.

“He pushed it right in front of me. I couldn’t get over because of a semi right beside me. I went over the slush. Then I just lost control," said 18-year-old Derek Moson. “It happened really fast.”

The driver who crashed had just bought that car and picked it up a few minutes earlier. The driver’s father watched what happened from his vehicle.

“The salt truck just dropped its blade in an open area that was the berm and pushed a pile of slush and snow right in front of his car," said Dave Moson.

It happened last month. The driver’s father has been trying to investigate. He finally turned to the I TEAM for help.

Good chance what happened that day was caught on camera. Plow trucks have cameras, and highways often have cameras. But too late now to see any of that video. The recordings for the plow cameras and highway cameras only get saved for 72 hours unless someone makes a special request for a certain clip.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said the family can file with the Ohio Court of Claims to sort it out, and drivers should always give plow trucks extra room whether it’s snowing or not.

Meantime, Dave Moson doesn’t want this to happen to you.

"Beware any time you see a salt truck. If I can prevent somebody else, this from happening to them, that’s what I want to get out of it," said David Moson.

In this case, Macedonia Police took a report, but it does not show anyone hit with any citations related to the crash.