I-TEAM: Driver trying to escape from police crashes into home in Euclid

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WJW) — A vehicle fleeing from Willoughby Hills police at a high rate of speed early Sunday morning, crashed into a home in Euclid causing substantial damage.

“This driver was absolutely reckless,” said Sgt. Matt Naegele with the Willoughby Hills Police Department. “Our officer was running laser at that time and he observed a dark colored BMW approaching 271 north in excess of 100 Miles an hour.”

The officer tried to stop the vehicle but the driver fled.

Another Willoughby Hills officer put out stop sticks to get the vehicle to stop. The chase was called off, but the driver continued to flee and got off the highway. The driver ended up crashing into a home on East 250th in Euclid.

“The two people in the house were not hurt and the two in the vehicle had minor injuries,” said Euclid Captain Mitch Houser. “There is substantial damage to the house. They smashed into and pretty much sheared off the front porch and also did damage to the foundation too.“

No charges have been filed yet and Euclid police are continuing to investigate.

Willoughby Hills police say they are reviewing the chase and are concerned about the amount of drivers they stopped this year for driving extremely fast. They are urging everyone to slow down.

“Our speeds in relation to last year have gone up exponentially with cars that are going in excess of 100 mph,” Naegele said. “It’s unbelievable.”

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: