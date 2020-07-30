I-Team: Driver stopped outside of the berm when it was hit by semi, killing four in Ashland County

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team is learning more about a traffic crash involving a semi-truck that killed four people in Ashland County.
It happened Wednesday around 11:30 p.m. on I-71 southbound, south of U.S. 250.
According to the FOX 8 I-Team, a trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol had initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle because the driver had stopped but did not get all the way over to the berm.
The trooper was advising the driver to move over when a semi crashed into the vehicle.
FOX 8’s Patty Harken reports the semi fell on top of the vehicle.
Seven people were in the car.
Four of them were killed.
The semi-truck driver and the trooper are okay.
The interstate in the area was closed through Thursday morning.
The identities of the victims have not been released.
OSHP tells the FOX 8 I-Team the victims are from out of state.
