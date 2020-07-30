I-Team: Driver stopped outside of the berm when it was hit by semi, killing four in Ashland County

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team is learning more about a traffic crash involving a semi-truck that killed four people in Ashland County.

It happened Wednesday around 11:30 p.m. on I-71 southbound, south of U.S. 250.

According to the FOX 8 I-Team, a trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol had initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle because the driver had stopped but did not get all the way over to the berm.

The trooper was advising the driver to move over when a semi crashed into the vehicle.

FOX 8’s Patty Harken reports the semi fell on top of the vehicle.

71 SB CLOSED at Ashland exit 250 due to a quadruple fatal crash that happened last evening. Detour: exit at 250 to 89SB to 30 WB back to 71S. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) July 30, 2020

Seven people were in the car.

Four of them were killed.

The semi-truck driver and the trooper are okay.

The interstate in the area was closed through Thursday morning.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

OSHP tells the FOX 8 I-Team the victims are from out of state.

