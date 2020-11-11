I-TEAM: Domestic violence suspect was on house arrest when he shot estranged wife, killed himself

WELLINGTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Wellington police chief tells the FOX 8 I-Team the suspect who shot his estranged wife before killing himself was supposed to be on a GPS monitor and house arrest when the incident took place.

Scott Brant, 49, had two pending domestic violence cases in Oberlin Municipal Court, one from September and one from October. The judge placed him on a GPS monitoring device and house arrest. However, he showed up at the victim’s work with a loaded weapon Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Brant shot his wife before turning the shotgun on himself. Brant was pronounced dead at the scene. His estranged wife was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center with wounds to the hip and pelvis.

“This woman was in fear for her life and we made that known to the court and yet the court chose to release this party on a personal bond,” Wellington Police Chief Tim Barfield said.

The chief said the suspect did not have his GPS monitor on when he was found.

“We alerted the court about an hour before this happened that he may have taken the monitor off and we were told by email from the court that the device had not been tampered with,” the chief said.

Oberlin Municipal Judge Thomas Januzzi said he has not had an opportunity to speak with the chief or to determine exactly what happened. However, he added that he felt the court acted “appropriately at all times.”

Barfield, however, believes the system failed the victim.

“Domestics are a real issue and we need to look at how some of these factors play out, unfortunately like the way it did here,” the chief said. “At the time the domestic violence charges were filed, the court was made aware of factors which indicated a felony was being investigated and that a lethality assessment was completed on the case indicating that the suspect, Scott Brant, was a real risk to the victim in this case.”

