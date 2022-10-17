CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found lawyers for Deshaun Watson are already fighting a new lawsuit filed against him. They’re now demanding to know the name of the person now suing him.

Last week, a lawyer in Texas filed yet another lawsuit against the Cleveland Browns quarterback, the 25th accusing him of sexual misconduct.

Though the new lawsuit was filed under “Jane Doe,” Watson’s lawyers have already filed paperwork arguing that Watson has a right to know who’s suing him.

The woman in the latest case claims she met Watson back in 2020 to give him a massage, and he pressured her into a sex act.

But again, the lawyer filing that suit did not name the woman. Yet, Watson’s lawyers say that can’t be kept a secret.

This comes after 24 other women also sued Watson for sexual misconduct. All but one of those cases settled.

Two grand juries considered criminal cases against Deshaun Watson and voted no charges.

On Friday, the I-Team went one-on-one with the lawyer who filed the latest lawsuit, and we pressed with questions about the accuser. Did she file a police report? Did she talk to the NFL investigators? Did she testify before a grand jury?

Attorney Anissa Nguyen said, “I can’t comment on that right now.”

However, Watson’s lawyers want a judge to force her to provide information about the accuser.

Monday, after that demand was filed, we reached back out to Anissa Nguyen. As of late Monday afternoon, we had not heard back.