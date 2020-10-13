I-Team: Death of elderly man reported missing in Orrville being investigated as homicide

ORRVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – State agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Orrville police are investigating the death of an elderly man.

According to police sources, the body of 81-year-old Edwin Eberle was found Monday in a home on West Market Street in Orrville.

State BCI agents and police investigating the death of an elderly man in Orrville. The man was found inside a home on West Market Street a day after he was reported missing. — Peggy Gallek (@PeggyGallek) October 13, 2020

Eberle was reported missing Sunday.



His death is being investigated as a homicide.

The FOX 8 I-Team is following developments in this story. We’ll bring you updates as they happen.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8