I-Team: Death of elderly man reported missing in Orrville being investigated as homicide

ORRVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – State agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Orrville police are investigating the death of an elderly man.
According to police sources, the body of 81-year-old Edwin Eberle was found Monday in a home on West Market Street in Orrville.
Eberle was reported missing Sunday.
His death is being investigated as a homicide.
The FOX 8 I-Team is following developments in this story. We’ll bring you updates as they happen.
