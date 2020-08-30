I-TEAM: Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of inmate at jail

*Watch the I-TEAM report above on three inmates mistakenly getting released from the Cuyahoga County jail.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The I-TEAM has learned that the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office and the Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the death of an inmate.

According to a county spokesperson, Cleveland EMS arrived at the Cuyahoga County Jail early Sunday morning on a call of an unresponsive male inmate. Devauntae Daye, 28, was pronounced dead by EMS at 3:47 a.m.

Immediate family has been notified. Daye was booked into the jail on May 17.

County officials said no further information is available at this time.

