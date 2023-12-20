NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — The Fox 8 I-Team has uncovered a criminal investigation at a village hall in a town notorious for sending out speed camera tickets.

The Ohio Auditor’s Office recently opened a criminal investigation at Newburgh Hts. Village Hall. Records show the auditor is following the town’s money, and following it way back more than a decade looking for evidence of fraud.

Newburgh Hts. has become known for collecting millions of dollars in fines from speed camera tickets, especially from drivers on I-77.

In November, the state auditor’s office began issuing subpoenas to Newburgh Hts. That included a demand for records from village bank accounts, gas cards, credit cards and more.

Records show the village also has been ordered not to destroy records including documents tied to cell phones and computer equipment for former Mayor Trevor Elkins. He just won the election to take over again next month.

The I-Team called him pointing out the auditor, specifically, mentioned records about him.

Elkins said, “I have no idea what they’re looking at. I was aware there was an investigation.”

The I-Team asked why the State would want records concerning him.

Elkins replied, “You got me. My guess is whoever complained probably complained about me.”

The I-Team reached out to the auditor’s office to find out more.

The office sent a short statement. that said, “I can confirm that our Special Investigations Unit has an open investigation involving Newburgh Heights. We will have no further comment at this time on this ongoing investigation.”

The I-Team found the subpoena for records issued last month and the contact listed is a fraud investigator. The request for records goes as far back as 2012 and includes a demand for records from a Newburgh Heights Community Improvement Corporation.

Tony Datillo said he has been in touch with investigators.

He said, “I’d like to bring out the corruption.”

Datillo and his wife rent out properties. He told the I-Team about how he’s had complaints about village building inspectors.

Weeks ago, Datillo and Trevor Elkins even were involved in a brawl. Now, Datillo said he’s anxious to see what investigators find.

He added, “I’m kinda glad. Now, the city hopefully, can be run, the village can be run fairly.”

Drivers have complained, for years, about speed camera tickets. But, there is no telling how deep the State investigation will go.

Current Newburgh Hts. Mayor Gigi Traore said, “Whatever’s been asked for, that is being provided.”

The Mayor said the village is cooperating with the investigation and the State is focusing on when Trevor Elkins had been Mayor before her.

“So, now, to see that there’s a fraud investigation, a criminal investigation, it’s just, like, well…” she said. “You learn not to expect anything, but to be prepared for all things”

Still, Trevor Elkins is not worried

He added, “I, absolutely, didn’t do anything wrong. And, I’m not concerned one way or the other.”

As all of this comes to light, the I-Team learned the Newburgh Hts. The law director just suddenly resigned. The I-Team obtained a copy of his resignation letter, but it didn’t explain why he’s stepping away from that job.

It’s not clear how long the investigation could take. Trevor Elkins is expected to take over as Mayor again next month.