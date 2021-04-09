I-TEAM: Coventry football coach resigns, faces misdemeanor charge in court

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Coventry Local School District officials confirmed to the FOX 8 I-TEAM that Football Coach Michael Zografos, who is facing a misdemeanor charge of disseminating obscene or harmful material in Barberton Municipal Court, has resigned.

According to Barberton Municipal Court records, the charge was filed against Zografos on March 29. Records indicate the date of the violation was October 30. He has entered a not guilty plea and a pretrial hearing has been set for May 12.

We reached out to his attorney, Troy Reeves, but have not yet heard back.

Zografos was hired as the football coach last year.

“In addition to serving as the head football coach, Mr. Zografos is also an Intervention Specialist at CHS,” said Schools Superintendent Lisa Blough. “Due to the nature of the allegations shared with district administration, he was placed on administrative paid leave on March 26, 2021.”

Officials declined to answer any other questions about the charge.

“Due to the ongoing investigation, I am unable to provide specific details regarding the allegations, at this time,” Blough said. “As the investigatory process moves forward, the district will continue to work closely with the local authorities and will follow all district procedures accordingly.”

Court records indicate the matter was investigated by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. The I-TEAM requested the report but has not yet revived it.