CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I TEAM has found local union leaders saying City of Cleveland plow drivers, garbage collectors, and others could go on strike in the coming months due to what they consider stalled contract talks.

Teamsters Local 507 is holding a rally Thursday morning to draw attention to what it calls an “impasse” in contract negotiations.

Local 507 says it represents 400 city employees in garbage collection, snow plowing, road repair, airport maintenance, water repair, parks maintenance, and more.

The union says it has tried to mediate its labor dispute. But, the “City has failed to move from its proposed wage increases.”

Cleveland Police recently settled a new contract with the City including a general raise of 5% plus increases of 2%, 2% and 2%.

But, the Teamsters claim the proposed increases to their members are “significantly lower.”

And, “If the impasse resolution procedures fail, Local 507’s members including garbage/waste removal, snowplow drivers, and other essential workers could be on strike in the coming months.”

We are reaching out to the City for comment. And, we will update this story.

