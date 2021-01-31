I-TEAM: Contractor finds vintage photos and diary hidden in wall, hopes to return to family

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A local contractor rehabbing a home discovered a diary and photos dating back decades hidden in a wall, and he’s hoping the I-TEAM can help him somehow find the family.

Papo Rivera said he was working in a home off East 72nd in Cleveland and found what he describes as a 5-year diary with a date of January 1935.

The next day, he found three photos that appear to be many, many years old.

“I happened to be tearing down this wall. I pulled out this book. It was in pretty good condition,” Rivera told the I-TEAM. “The next day, I found three pictures. All in pretty good condition.”

Rivera first posted about the discovery on Facebook, and many people are now spreading the story online with hopes of trying to help find the family.

He said the names in the book are Frank J. Klancar, Anna Klancar, and sons named Anton, Frank, and Louis.

The discovery made by Rivera falls in line with what he calls a hobby.

“I’m a treasure hunter at heart. I always look for things anyway,” he said.

Now, he may have found something priceless to a family.