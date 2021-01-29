I-TEAM: Congressman urges president to fire United States Postal Service Board of Governors

*Watch our latest I-TEAM investigation on the mail delays above.*

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Congressman Tim Ryan sent a letter Friday to President Joe Biden asking the president to fire the “entire United States Postal Service Board of Governors.”

“We need to hit the reset button now,” Ryan told the Fox 8 I-Team Friday. “We have to start rebuilding our postal service. The Postmaster General and the entire Board of Governors have failed the American people.”

The Fox 8 I-Team has been looking into mail delays for several weeks. Many have reported issues getting important items like prescriptions and bills.

Ryan said the late mail issues are nationwide.

“My offices have been inundated with calls, emails, and letters detailing their unfortunate experiences with the USPS. Too many are receiving bills weeks late, which has caused them to miss car, credit card, and utility payments through no fault of their own. Many are also expressing frustrations that they have not yet received their pension checks that they depend on or the holiday greetings and gifts that their family and friends sent weeks ago. The Postmaster General and the entire Board of Governors have failed the American people,” Ryan’s letter states.

Post office officials say the delays are due to a high volume of mail and a reduced number of employees due to COVID-19. A USPS spokeswoman has stressed employees are working long hours. She said they are doing their best to process and deliver the mail.

Congressman Ryan says he believes USPS needs new leadership.

“Months ago we were questioning why are you getting rid of sorting machines in the middle of a pandemic, before Christmas, before the elections, and we were told we didn’t know what we were talking about,” Ryan said. “Now here we are almost February and we are just getting Christmas cards.”

We did reach out to USPS officials about the congressman’s letter and were told they had no comment at this time.