CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned of an investigation into a computer breach involving the City of Cleveland.

Multiple sources said it happened on Saturday, and it led to a message to at least some city employees and officials. That message said, “We have identified a compromised account on our network attempting to harvest log-in passwords.”

The message went on to say “our cyber security team” has contained the breach and is investigating. Additionally, the message said, “We are asking all users to change their passwords. Until users change their passwords, they will not be able to use their email.”

As of Monday morning, the I-Team learned some city employees were still having email issues, however, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport was not affected. The airport suffered a cyberattack a few years ago, and that led to a big investment in new firewalls to protect against cyber intruders.

The message sent out over the weekend recommended city employees call or text to communicate. The I-Team has reached out to City Hall to find out more.