CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has completely backtracked, and Cleveland City Hall now says crews will once again pick up leaves on curbsides on streets.

Tuesday the Fox 8 I-Team broke the story of how the city had suddenly ended the program without any advance notice. That sparked a firestorm from residents and council members. The decision left many city officials and residents outraged because people pay taxes for the service and many cannot bag leaves on their own.

On Thursday, the I-Team pressed Cleveland’s chief operating officer on the sudden end to the program, and Mayor Justin Bibb refused to come out of his office to talk with them.

Bonnie Teeuwen, COO, told the I-Team the city is considering all options.

Friday morning, the city released a news release saying in response to feedback officials will resume the traditional leaf collection program.

“Residents in previously designated high-generation areas must have their leaves raked to the tree lawn by Nov. 13, 2022. Pickup will begin Monday, Nov. 14 and run for several weeks,” the release states.