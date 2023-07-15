Editor’s Note: The video above is about increased police patrols following violence.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Multiple sources tell the FOX 8 I-Team that officers on patrol in Cleveland found themselves the target of gunfire.

According to sources, officers from the city’s Fifth District were shot at by suspects in a white vehicle. The incident happened at Ivanhoe Rd. and Mandalay Ave. around 4:14 a.m. Saturday.

Police radio broadcasts sent out an alert to officers to be on the lookout for that vehicle.

No officers were injured. So far, no arrests have been made.

The I-Team reported that there would be more officers on a detail in the city’s Warehouse District this weekend, in response to a shooting last Sunday that injured nine people.

The I-Team has also been reporting on the shortage of officers at the Cleveland Division of Police.

The department is several hundred officers short.