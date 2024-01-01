CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I -TEAM has learned a Cleveland police officer died on duty New Year’s Day after suffering an apparent medical emergency.

It happened at the department’s Fifth District headquarters.

Former union president Jeff Follmer said, “He was a great guy. He was loved by everyone. Prayers for his family.”

Cleveland City Council Public Safety Chairman Michael Polensek said, “All members of the City Council are saddened to hear of the passing of an officer in the Fifth District. One of Cleveland’s finest. We pray for him and his family.”

We’re told the officer had served in the Cleveland Police Department for a long time.

The I-TEAM is working to find out more. We are not naming the officer until an official news release is issued.