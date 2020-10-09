I-TEAM: Cleveland police now taking more than 1,000 calls per month for shots fired

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A FOX 8 I-TEAM investigation has uncovered new video showing wild gunfire on your streets, and records show Cleveland Police are now often taking more than 1,000 calls a month for shots fired.

The I-TEAM requested records for calls in Cleveland about gunfire and no one hit.

Through the first 8 months of the year, Cleveland Police had already handled hundreds more calls for shots fired than they did for all of last year. Up through the end of the first week of September, 7,397 calls had already come in to Cleveland Police about gunfire.

In fact, records show citizens have made more than 1,000 calls to police about gun shots for four consecutive months.

To be clear, again, these are calls for gunfire, but no victims.

We’ve shown you the number of murders and the number of people shot and wounded in Cleveland are also way up this year.

Meantime, the I-TEAM has obtained doorbell camera video of a recent shootout in the street near West 103rd and Madison capturing a very long barrage of gunfire. It left bullet holes everywhere, including in a car parked inches away from some toys for very young children.

The I-TEAM also came up with a breakdown of where city police get calls for shots fired most often. Tied for first, East 109 and Hampden and West 88th and Detroit.

That list also includes a neighborhood off East 76th between St. Clair and Superior where we’ve seen shots fired at police.

And, Lee and Harvard, the same place where two years ago, stray gunfire killed an innocent 9-year-old girl.

Cleveland Police have said they’re working with the feds trying to take more guns off the streets. And, police want the public to call in tips.

On Friday, Mayor Frank Jackson spoke out about gun violence saying he believes state gun laws are not strong enough. He also believes cities should be able to have their own gun laws. Although, the I-TEAM found, years ago, when Cleveland did have its own gun laws, some were not enforced.

