I-TEAM: Cleveland police investigating fatal shooting of 22-year-old man

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned that Cleveland police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man.
Sources say it happened near the 3900 block of E. 131 Street on Saturday.
The victim was pronounced dead on scene.
No other details were made available.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 8 for updates.
