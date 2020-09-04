LIVE: Cleveland officer shot on west side dies, union president confirms

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned a Cleveland police officer has passed away after being shot on the city’s west side.

Police Union President Jeff Follmer says the shooting happened around 10 p.m Thursday near West 65th Street.

Follmer says the officer was taken to the hospital and passed away. The officer’s name is not being released at this time.

The union president also said second person died in the incident.

Follmer said the officer was very well liked and is asking everyone for prayers.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.

