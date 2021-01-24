I-TEAM: Cleveland mayor’s grandson turns himself in following police chase in Parma

*Watch our report from last year on Mayor Jackson discussing his grandson’s legal troubles.*

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned Frank Q. Jackson, grandson of the mayor of Cleveland, turned himself in overnight to police after a chase in Parma.

Multiple sources say Parma police pulled over Jackson in a traffic stop. Then he’s suspected of taking off and dragging the officer, though specific details have not yet been released. The officer is OK.

Dispatch recordings show that led to a chase into Cleveland with Jackson suspected of driving at 107 miles an hour.

Officers lost the car in Cleveland, but he later surrendered to Parma police.

Jackson was also wanted on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge out of Cleveland that was filed last week.

The warrant states that on Dec. 18, Frank Q. Jackson, “Did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to the mother of his child.”

The I-TEAM obtained the police report that said officers, “Observed” the victim, “Had a possible lump on her forehead.” The officers then requested a supervisor to respond. The victim stated that she did not want to press charges on Jackson and that she just wanted it to be documented.

The report also stated Jackson denied hitting the woman. He was released at the scene.

Earlier this month, city officials said they were obtaining a special prosecutor to review the matter.

In December, I-TEAM also requested the officers body camera video as well as the 911 call. Neither have been released yet.