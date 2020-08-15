I-Team: Cleveland firefighter dies after testing positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a Cleveland firefighter has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The president of the Cleveland firefighters union, Local 93, confirmed a firefighter passed away.

Union President Francis Lally said, “There’s a fire lieutenant who has passed away from COVID-19 complications.” He added, “We’re asking everyone to keep us in their prayers.”

We have also reached out to City of Cleveland officials as we gather more information.

Just this week, the I-Team revealed the findings of a study by MetroHealth Medical Center investigating the risks of COVID-19 for Cleveland firefighters and paramedics.

The study found of 300 firefighters and paramedics, 15 either currently tested positive for COVID-19 or had recovered from it. Some also were unaware they had been infected. About three-quarters of those in the study also had cared for patients with COVID-19 in their line of duty.

See the I-Team report in the video, below:

FOLLOW THE LATEST HEADLINES ON FOX8.COM: