Snow emergencies issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties
I-TEAM: Cleveland Clerk of Courts employee fired after demanding $50 ‘under the table’ from citizen

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The I-TEAM has learned the Cleveland Clerk of Courts office has fired an employee after a citizen said the worker demanded an extra $50 “under the table”.

Late Friday afternoon, a spokesperson for the clerk’s office said the worker was fired after supervisors saw enough evidence to believe what the citizen said was true.

A driver wanted to release a hold on her registration stopping her from getting her license tags. The driver had a receipt showing she had paid back fees.

But she says a deputy clerk wanted another $50 from her.

The driver recorded part of a phone conversation, and she saved a text message. She then turned that over to the clerk’s office. Supervisors quickly investigated.

A spokesman said the name of the employee fired is not being released yet since the termination paperwork was still formally being processed.

