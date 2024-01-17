BEREA, Ohio (WJW) – After a heartbreaking end to a great season, the Cleveland Browns are making changes to their offense.

Trusted league sources tell the FOX 8 I -Team that the Cleveland Browns have fired Running Backs Coach Stump Mitchell and are no longer retaining Tight Ends coach T.C. McCartney. Meanwhile, Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt remains under contract.

BALTIMORE, MD – NOVEMBER 12: Running game coordinator and running backs coach Stump Mitchell of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

BEREA, OHIO – MAY 24: Tight ends coach T.C. McCartney of the Cleveland Browns directs a drill during the Cleveland Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 24, 2023 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns finished the regular season with an 11-6 record and returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

But, in the first round of the playoffs, the Texans closed out the Browns 45-14. The Browns did not score a single point in the second half.

The Browns’ offense dealt with key injuries on their offensive line, as well as the loss of Nick Chubb and Deshaun Watson for the season.

