(WJW) – The FOX 8 I TEAM has found the first charges filed against a worker at a local daycare for an incident that left a toddler with a broken leg.

Avon Lake Police have charged Emily Coghlan.

She appeared in court Thursday morning on a felony charge of child endangering and a misdemeanor charge of assault.

Coghlan worked at Sweet Kiddles Flexible Childcare Center in Avon Lake, and she was fired after what happened last Friday to a toddler in her care.

The parents of a 15-month-old say they picked him up from daycare, and they later realized he had suffered a broken leg.

Coghlan is suspected of getting rough in handling the child and even dropping him to the floor.

In court, Thursday morning, Coghlan plead not guilty.

Police say the case will also be reviewed by a Lorain County Grand Jury for consideration of charges.

Earlier this week, Sweet Kiddles issued a statement about what happened:

“On Friday, September 9, a toddler suffered an injury while under the watch of one of our caregivers at our Avon Lake location. This was an extremely unfortunate situation and isolated incident, and we pride ourselves on providing a safe, loving and nurturing environment at all times. As soon as we were made aware of the incident, we immediately terminated the caregiver, reported it to Child Protective Services (in accordance with state law) and worked with the family to file a police report.

Sweet Kiddles is cooperating fully with the family and authorities while simultaneously conducting our own internal review of policies and trainings with our entire staff.”