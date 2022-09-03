CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found a state labor board upheld a complaint by EMS workers after the City of Cleveland put cameras in a couple of ambulances.

The State Employment Relations Board (SERB) ruled the “City…violated…the Ohio Revised Code by refusing to bargain collectively with the Union over the effects of the installation of dashboard cameras in the City EMS vehicles.”

The Cleveland Association of Rescue Employees Local 1975 filed a complaint.

The SERB report shows the city put cameras in two ambulances as a “trial project.”

The cameras face forward from the cab and face into the cab with audio. The cameras were set to activate by lights/sirens, crash sensors, and backing.

The report indicates the city planned to use the video and audio from the cameras to “improve the “efficiency and effectiveness” of emergency services, but it could be used for disciplinary purposes, too.

Additionally, SERB found the cameras were in operation for 30 days, but the “City…did commit an unfair labor practice by its refusal to bargain the effects of its decision…”

As a result, the city has been ordered to “bargain in good faith” with CARE 1975 over the cameras in ambulances.

The FOX 8 I-Team reached out to City Hall for comment on the ruling and for more information about the reason for cameras and plans for them.

A spokesperson sent an email saying the matter “is still under review/pending litigation, therefore we are unable to comment at this time per our policy. “