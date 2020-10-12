I-TEAM: Body cam footage shows police rescuing dogs from suspected fighting ring

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained video taking you inside the investigation into a suspected dogfighting ring.

Last month, Cleveland police and animal control officers checked out a report of dogfighting behind a home in the 3100 block of West 44th, and police video has just been released to the I-Team.

A report shows officers rescued nine dogs. But we’ve learned no charges have been filed for dogfighting, although other charges are likely for the conditions there and more.

The video shows officers going to check behind a big fence with the sound of loud barking.

As the officers walk through they find some cages and several dogs tied up outside of cages.

Investigators found the dogs had old injuries and new injuries, and they determined almost all had been involved in some kind of fighting in the 24 hours before the raid.

The video also shows rescuing the dogs was easier than getting answers from people at the scene. Officers questioned people at the home and on the street, and they did come up with a possible suspect.

Yet, now, weeks later, we noticed in court records no charges have been filed for dogfighting. And, we’ve learned why.

Investigators didn’t find the evidence they need to prove an organized dogfighting ring. Still, some charges could come out of this.

Investigators can be expected to file charges for the conditions. Officers found no food. Half the dogs had no water. They had little shelter, and they weren’t tied up properly. No one there had insurance for the dogs, and more.

All of the dogs rescued were pit bulls or pit bull mixes. Animal Control reunited one dog with its owner.

The other dogs have been sent to animal rescue groups to get medical treatment and new homes.

