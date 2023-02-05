**Related Video Above: Cleveland police short hundreds of officers amid hiring delays.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found charges now filed for a deadly shooting this week on West 25th Street in Cleveland, and this case adds to a violent start to the new year.

Court records show homicide detectives charged Mycah Smith with murder.

According to paperwork filed with Cleveland Municipal Court, detectives say Smith shot Antonio Castrero “during a confrontation” in the 3000 block of West 25th Street. Castrero later died at the hospital.

Records show, as of today, Cleveland has had 21 homicides in 2023. Last year, on the same date, the number was 13.

Four of this year’s cases relate to the mass shooting of a family last month on the west side. And, a suspect has been arrested. But, even without that case, the numbers would be up.

Meantime, the Cleveland Police Department is about 340 officers short. Yet, this week, city leaders announced a new budget with no plans to try to fill all of those positions.

The chief and safety director says recruiting police officers has become a struggle nationwide and in Cleveland, and the city, realistically, would not fill all of those jobs.

Friday, the chief said, in 2022, the Cleveland police hired 100 officers while 200 left the force.

The city put out a request for proposals to hire a marketing firm to recruit officers, but the I-Team reported, the city did not move forward on that until four months after the plan had been announced.