I-TEAM: Are most students doing their school work now that they’re learning remotely?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — With so many students taking classes online at home due to COVID-19, the FOX 8 I-TEAM is now investigating how many of them are actually logging on and doing the work.

We checked with schools around Northeast Ohio.

The I-TEAM reviewed attendance figures for the first few days at Cleveland Metropolitan School District. We saw some schools in the 50-60% range. Others in the 80-90% range. The district says the numbers are just coming in and getting updated.

We also checked in with Parma. The head of that district says teachers there have learned how to hold remote classes better than they did at the end of last year. For instance, teachers are no longer having kids look all over the internet for assignments, and they’re keeping regular schedules for classes.

“We’re having a much, much different experience.” Superintendent Dr. Charles Smialek told us. “Last year, honestly, we were around 52% of the completion of assignments as we looked back in the fourth quarter. This year, we’ve started in the high 90’s.”

We checked with Akron Schools too. The first online attendance figures there have not been pulled together yet.

Rocky River Schools released a statement that said in part, “Although we don’t have specific percentages, teachers continue to report high rates of attendance and assignments being completed, making the first three weeks of online remote learning highly-successful.”

Strongsville schools and Solon schools did not provide any numbers or statements.

So what happens if a kid ignores online classes? Parma schools have people sending text messages, calling parents, or even going to homes to find out what’s wrong.

In Cleveland, we met Logan Williams, a 7th-grader, doing her online school work.

“I like looking at the TV, but then I remember I’m supposed to be in class. So, we’re all just starting to get used to this process,” she said.

She added, remote learning in Cleveland has also changed.

“This year, you need to get it done or you will fail,” she said.

Her mom points out that remote classes mean work for parents too.

“I can log on to see if she’s logged on, and I can check her records of her projects to see how she’s doing,” Denyelle Rashid said.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: