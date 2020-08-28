I-TEAM: Another Cuyahoga County social worker attacked

**Watch our previous report on violence in county buildings in the video above.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned a 17-year-old girl attacked a Cuyahoga County social worker Thursday afternoon, sending her to the hospital.

A county spokesperson says it happened as the worker was taking the teen to an appointment.

This comes days after the I-TEAM revealed video of a teen girl viciously attacking a social worker last year outside a child welfare headquarters building.

And, this week, at that same headquarters, police say a teen girl in a stolen car crashed into the building and ended up in a fight with adults who’d been chasing her for stealing the car. Reports show officers also recovered a gun.

Cuyahoga County Spokesperson Mary Louise Madigan tells the I-TEAM, the latest incident began as the teen started assaulting a social worker while they were in a car heading to an appointment.

Madigan says the worker stopped the car, and the attack continued outside the car. Ultimately, we’re told police arrested the teen and an ambulance took the worker to the hospital.

A union leader has spoken out to the I-TEAM, increasingly concerned about the safety of child welfare workers.

The county, Thursday evening, was preparing a memo to employees alerting them to the latest incident and offering counseling.

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: