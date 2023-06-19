CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – For the second time in a week, a Cleveland fire station has been hit by gunfire.

According to Lt. Mike Norman with the Cleveland Division of Fire, the latest incident happened Sunday at about 11:45 p.m. He says a single bullet hit the back door frame of Fire Station No. 24 on Clark Avenue.

Norman said the bullet landed on the floor of the fire station. No one was injured.

Just last week, on Monday, firefighters said one or two bullets came in through a window sill of Fire Station No. 22 on Superior Avenue after gunfire was heard outside. The bullet damaged a television and a duct inside the EMS room.

It is not clear, in either case, if the shots were meant for the fire station, and there has been no indication if the cases have any connection, or what led to the gunfire.