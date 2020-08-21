I-TEAM: Akron man wanted for multiple shootings also suspect in homicide of 22-year-old woman

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM is learning new details about a violent fugitive wanted for multiple shootings in Ohio and Indiana.

According to investigators, Timothy Sargent, 42, is accused of attempted murder, felonious assault and firearms violations in the Akron area. On Monday, he allegedly shot a man near the Towpath Trail.

Akron police say Sargent is also a possible suspect in the death of 22-year-old Rebecca Tomlinson, whose body was found Tuesday.

Timothy Sargant (Photo Credit: U.S. Marshals Service)

On Wednesday, he was allegedly involved in a triple shooting in New Albany, Indiana.

Indiana State Police believe 20-year-old Savanna Emich, who is from Ohio, may be traveling with Sargent.

Savanna Emich (Photo Credit: Indiana State Police)

Akron Police Captain David Laughlin says no charges have been filed in the homicide yet. He said Tomlinson knew both Sargent and Emich.

Laughlin added that the victim in Monday’s shooting also knew Sargent and Emich.

Law enforcement officials say Sargent, who has ties to the Akron and Medina area, has made threats that he will shoot at law enforcement officials if they try and arrest him

“He is one of the most dangerous we have seen in a longtime,” said Andrew Deserto, Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal. “He is on a terror path right now and we need to find him as quickly as possible because we just don’t know what is going to come next.”

Investigators say they could be in a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado that was stolen near Carefree, Indiana after the shootings.

(Photo Credit: Indiana State Police)

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to Sargent’s arrest.

Tips can be called into the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED. You can also send a web tip here.

