**Warning: Some may find the information contained in the lawsuit disturbing

HOUSTON (WJW) – The 24th lawsuit has been filed against Cleveland Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson alleging sexual misconduct during a massage.

Attorney Tony Buzbee filed the lawsuit on behalf of Katy Williams Monday in Harris County District Court in Houston, Texas.

Williams alleged Watson contacted her for a massage on social media. She states in the lawsuit she had just graduated from massage therapy school when Watson contacted her in August of 2020. He arrived for the first massage and then had to leave quickly after getting a phone call.

He returned a few days later. Williams states in the lawsuit that during the second massage Watson’s tone became “aggressive and he repeatedly demanded that she go higher and higher into his inner thighs, causing her hand to touch” his private area.

“As the massage continued, Watson made piercing eye contact with Plaintiff,” the suit states. “At this point, Plaintiff became very uncomfortable with the situation. She was also scared, because Watson was in her apartment, and he was much bigger and stronger than the Plaintiff.”

The lawsuit states Watson at one point became naked and started to perform a sexual act on himself.

The suit further states that when Watson was finished he left and paid her $150.

“Plaintiff was left humiliated and traumatized,” the suit adds.

The woman states she suffered mental anguish as a result of Watson’s behavior and has considered seeking counseling.

Buzbee released the following statement in the matter:

“Today we filed the twenty-fourth case alleging sexual misconduct against Deshaun Watson. The allegations made in this new case are strikingly similar to those made by many of the other victims. Lost in the media frenzy surrounding Deshaun Watson is that these are twenty-four strong, courageous women who, despite ridicule, legal shenanigans, and intense media scrutiny, continue to stand firm for what is right. Setting aside the legal wrangling, the complicity of the NFL, or the failures of the criminal justice system, the resounding story that should be told here is that these women are true heroes. I will say again, our entire team is incredibly proud to represent these women, and we look forward to the day when we can lay out their cases in detail in front of a jury.”

Watson’s attorneys could not be reached to discuss the latest lawsuit.

Watson is not facing any criminal charges. Two grand juries have declined to indict him on any criminal charges.

The NFL is continuing to investigate.

Watson has maintained he did nothing wrong and wants to clear his name.

Atty. Rusty Hardin and Leah Graham, two attorneys representing Watson, have said investigators with the NFL spent four days questioning Watson. The NFL is expected to make a decision on the matter sometime this summer.

The I-Team reached out to the NFL Monday for the latest on the investigation into the league’s personal conduct policy.

We did not immediately hear back.