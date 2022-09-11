ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating after two bodies were found in the New Lyme Wildlife Area in Ashtabula County, sources tell the Fox 8 I-Team.

A person answering the phone for the Ashtabula Ohio State Highway Patrol said an investigation was ongoing and they were unable to give any information at this time.

ODNR officials could not be reached Sunday evening.

The 726-acre state wildlife area is located about an hour east of Cleveland.